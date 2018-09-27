Crime Stoppers: Car window smashed, purse stolen at Madison park

Madison police are looking for these persons of interest in connection to a car broken into at Palmer Park on Aug. 28, 2018.
MADISON, AL (WAFF) - Madison police need help identifying persons of interest in a theft investigation.

Police say on Aug. 28, the victim was attending a ball game at Palmer Park located at 574 Palmer Rd. Police say someone smashed the passenger glass on her car and stole her purse/wallet.

Shortly after, the offenders were seen on video using the stolen credit cards at the Kroger on Wall Triana Highway.

They appeared to be driving a four-door dark sedan.

If you recognize them, call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME. You will remain anonymous, and your call could earn you a reward of up to $1,000.

