Crime Stoppers: Car window smashed, purse stolen at Madison park

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - Madison police need help identifying persons of interest in a theft investigation.
Police say on Aug. 28, the victim was attending a ball game at Palmer Park located at 574 Palmer Rd. Police say someone smashed the passenger glass on her car and stole her purse/wallet.
Shortly after, the offenders were seen on video using the stolen credit cards at the Kroger on Wall Triana Highway.
They appeared to be driving a four-door dark sedan.
If you recognize them, call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME. You will remain anonymous, and your call could earn you a reward of up to $1,000.
