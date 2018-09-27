Case dropped against Huntsville murder suspect

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Lopez Rice’s murder trial began on Monday but ended Wednesday when two key witnesses disappeared. because of that, the case has been dropped.
Rice was charged with the 2014 murder of Mercedes Morris on Ridge Road in Huntsville. The fatal shooting happened on New Year’s Day.
Prosecuting attorneys tell WAFF 48 News that two key witnesses in the case have gone into hiding. Prosecutors were able to contact the witnesses who said they feared for their lives if they testified and that they would not come forward.
Prosecutors made the decision to drop the case against Rice on Wednesday because the testimony of those witnesses was crucial to their case. We’re told both witnesses could place Rice at the scene of the crime.
We’re told he can’t be tried on the murder charge again because of double jeopardy.
