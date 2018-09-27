Blue Origin wins ULA engine contract, will build facility in Huntsville

A source knowledgeable and close to the negotiations tells WAFF’s Liz Hurley that the aerospace giant, owned and funded by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, won the United Launch Alliance engine contract for the powerful first stage. Blue Origin announced in June 26th, 2017, that the company would build the BE-4 engine in Huntsville, only if it won the contract over Aerojet-Rocketdyne’s AR-1 engine.