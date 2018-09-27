Benefits Of Including Avocado Into Your Diet

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -
Guacamole
4 medium ripe avocados
1 container your favorite soy sour cream
1 medium tomato, diced
1 medium onion, finely chopped
Juice of one large lemon
Juice of one large lime
Salt to taste
Peel and mash avocados. Add other ingredients and mix well. Add salt to
taste. Serve with peach salsa and tortilla chips as appetizer/party food or
with nachos. YIELD: 6 cups
Avocado Salad Dressing
1 large or 2 small, ripe avocados, peeled and sliced
Juice of one lemon and/or lime (depending on your preference, I use both)
1/3 cup water or more to desired consistency
Honey and salt to taste, optional
In a blender, place the peeled and sliced avocado. Add lemon and lime
juices and water to make it thick but pourable. Add optional honey and salt
to taste. Serve immediately. (Color darkens, longer it sits). YIELD: 16
servings. VARIATION: Add 1/2 small cucumber, 1 handful fresh basil, 1
small container plain, non-dairy yogurt, 2-3 cloves garlic, 1 piece of
peeled ginger, water to desired consistency.
