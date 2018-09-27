Benefits Of Including Avocado Into Your Diet

Benefits Of Including Avocado Into Your Diet
September 27, 2018

Guacamole

4 medium ripe avocados

1 container your favorite soy sour cream

1 medium tomato, diced

1 medium onion, finely chopped

Juice of one large lemon

Juice of one large lime

Salt to taste

Peel and mash avocados. Add other ingredients and mix well. Add salt to

taste. Serve with peach salsa and tortilla chips as appetizer/party food or

with nachos. YIELD: 6 cups

Avocado Salad Dressing

1 large or 2 small, ripe avocados, peeled and sliced

Juice of one lemon and/or lime (depending on your preference, I use both)

1/3 cup water or more to desired consistency

Honey and salt to taste, optional

In a blender, place the peeled and sliced avocado. Add lemon and lime

juices and water to make it thick but pourable. Add optional honey and salt

to taste. Serve immediately. (Color darkens, longer it sits). YIELD: 16

servings. VARIATION: Add 1/2 small cucumber, 1 handful fresh basil, 1

small container plain, non-dairy yogurt, 2-3 cloves garlic, 1 piece of

peeled ginger, water to desired consistency.

