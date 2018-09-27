BBB warns of new ‘grandparent scam’ that nearly left Huntsville man out of thousands

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Better Business Bureau is sending out a warning of a new scam they’re calling the “grandparent scam.” Callers pose as a loved one in need of your help and try to trick older people into sending them money.
Bill Bowen of Huntsville was one of the latest victims of this scheme. He got a call this morning from who he thought was his grandson.
The person on the phone sounded like his grandson and claimed he was in jail needing money for bail. Bill says the person posing as his grandson claimed he was leaving a wedding in Pennsylvania when he got into a car accident. Since he had a few drinks, he was arrested for a DUI.
A few red flags were raised, at this point. Bowen’s grandson doesn’t drink and he wasn’t in Pennsylvania this weekend. He was in Auburn at the football game.
“They were pretty confident that it was going to work,ya know. And it probably would because most people would fall for it. If I hadn’t known where my grandson was, I probably would have," said Bowen.
Over the course of an hour, Bill spoke with people posing as his grandsons legal counsel as well as a bail bondsmen. Those individuals gave him account numbers, routing numbers and an office address in New York.
The next red flag was raised when Bill noticed the New York address, yet an Atlanta area code phone number. He also called his grandson who said that after he left Auburn, he went back home to Atlanta.
He called the number back to tell them he picked up on the scam. They simply hung up on him.
Bowen contacted the Better Business Bureau to give them the information he jotted down. Luckily, Bowen caught on but some don’t.
“I’d like to see people like this put out of business, ya know? They need to be locked up," said Bowen.
The BBB states the best practice is to catch on to the red flags like Bill did and if you have speculation check with other family members first Also, document as much as you can, so perhaps they can trace them down.
