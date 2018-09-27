Army Materiel Command leading the charge in equipment modernization efforts

“Some of the equipment that comes back from Iraq, Afghanistan and Kuwait will wind up at Fort Bliss, TX or Fort Carson, CO for brigade combat team modernization and changes, conversions. Some of it will end up in pre-positioned stocks in Europe or Korea. It depends on where that equipment is needed. The big piece is that we’re going to take it and modernize it. So whoever is on the receiving end of it no matter where they are in the world will get the most up to date pieces of equipment,” LTG Daly explained.