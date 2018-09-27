Army Materiel Command leading the charge in equipment modernization efforts

REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL (WAFF) -The Army Materiel Command is launching a big project to refurbish thousands of pieces of equipment that will be coming in from combat zones.
A top official on Redstone Arsenal shed light on the upcoming initiative the Army Materiel Command (AMC) is launching. Lieutenant General Edward Daly, the Deputy Commanding General of the U.S. Army Materiel Command, spokes to members of the media about the program on Thursday at AMC’s headquarters on the arsenal.
In his role, LTG Daly is responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the Army's logistics enterprise and he also serves as the Senior Commander of Redstone Arsenal.
He explained that the effort will advance AMC’s mission. The U.S. Army has four major commands and AMC is one of them, working to ensure our soldiers are the best-equipped fighting force in the world.
In November, AMC is going to move 10,000 pieces of equipment from Southwest Asia, including Iraq, Afghanistan and Kuwait. It will come back to the United States to different depots where crews will overhaul it and then get it back out to Army units.
“Some of the equipment that comes back from Iraq, Afghanistan and Kuwait will wind up at Fort Bliss, TX or Fort Carson, CO for brigade combat team modernization and changes, conversions. Some of it will end up in pre-positioned stocks in Europe or Korea. It depends on where that equipment is needed. The big piece is that we’re going to take it and modernize it. So whoever is on the receiving end of it no matter where they are in the world will get the most up to date pieces of equipment,” LTG Daly explained.
It includes weapons, communications and electronics equipment, as well as power generation items. It’s the largest movement of equipment since the major retrograde effort in 2012.
Daly stressed the importance of the work done at AMC and across the arsenal.
“The workforce that comes through the gates of Redstone Arsenal each and every day have worldwide impact not only on our war fighters, but also space exploration and missile defense, homeland security, logistics and materiel readiness. It runs the spectrum,” he stated.
It’s one of AMC’s core missions to move gear around the Army and make sure it’s in the right place at the right time to help soldiers.
“We’ve redistributed over 500,000 pieces of equipment. We’ve turned in over 1,000,000 pieces of obsolete equipment. So out in the field, soldiers get what they need and they get the most modernized and up to date equipment that they need to fight which is absolutely important and it’s critical based on the Secretary of the Army and the Chief of Staff of the Army’s priorities,” LTG Daly said.
He touted AMC’s push to support troops around the globe.
“They really have a worldwide impact. They are helping the Army achieve its objectives,” LTG Daly added. “Redstone continues to grow and demonstrate its importance worldwide in support of what the United States has given us as a mission set.”
