Student charged with threatening Elkmont High School

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reports a student at Elkmont High School was arrested Wednesday morning.
Kayla Phillips, 18, is accused of threatening school violence with a gun. She is charged with making a terrorist threat.
She is currently being held in the Limestone County Jail. Bond has not been set at this time.
Investigators say a teacher reported Phillips to the school resource officer. The SRO immediately detained her, took statements, then transported her to the jail.
