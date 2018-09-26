More storms today

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Already seeing a cold front move in from the northwest this morning and that is bringing us more rain this morning!
This cold front will move slowly through the area today, and that means A LOT of rainfall.
This will likely impact the morning commute for everyone. Rainfall throughout the day will stay steady, finally letting up a bit in the afternoon, but it still looks likely through the evening.
However, some spots could wind up with more than two inches by the end of the day. Temperatures today will stay cooler, but still muggy, as the rain and clouds keep us into the upper 70s and low 80s.
Wind will turn from the south to the northwest once that front finally pushes through.
We’ll have to keep an eye on the speed of the front as it pushes through, because it may stall out over northeast Alabama which would keep some more steady rain in the forecast for Thursday.
If it does stall out, then you can expect morning temperatures into the low to mid 60s and afternoon temperatures between 77 to 81 degrees, and more of that steady rain to the east of I-65. If it moves a bit faster, then we might see some upper 50s to start the day and slightly warmer afternoon temps.
Overall, things will be a little more pleasant as we close out the week with slightly lower humidity, but overall the pattern will be warmer than normal.
