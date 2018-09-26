Marshall county attorney facing civil contempt now charged with domestic violence

GRANT, AL (WAFF) - More trouble for a Marshall County attorney currently facing a contempt hearing before a Jackson County judge.
Brent Parker is charged with domestic violence against his wife, the Democratic candidate for Probate Judge in Marshall County. Belinda Diana Parker, the probate judge candidate, claims she was assaulted by her husband Tuesday morning, the day after she filed for divorce.
Brent Parker is now out on bond on the latest charge in which Belinda claims he came to her home and grabbed her by the hair throwing into the yard only to grab her hair again before striking her in the face. In the divorce filing, Belinda also claims he abuses drugs and alcohol and refused to take a drug test.
Parker is awaiting a hearing before a Jackson county judge for contempt. Court records show he represented a client but later was sued by the client claiming he took the proceeds of a 10-thousand dollar civil settlement without giving any of the money to his client. A Jackson county judge ordered Parker to place the money in an interest bearing account earlier this summer. When that didn’t happen, a judge ordered a contempt hearing for October 1st. Parker is asking the judge to hold off with any contempt after his law license was recently suspended by the state bar.
Attempts to reach Brent Parker were unsuccessful.
