Marshall county attorney facing civil contempt now charged with domestic violence

Parker is awaiting a hearing before a Jackson county judge for contempt. Court records show he represented a client but later was sued by the client claiming he took the proceeds of a 10-thousand dollar civil settlement without giving any of the money to his client. A Jackson county judge ordered Parker to place the money in an interest bearing account earlier this summer. When that didn’t happen, a judge ordered a contempt hearing for October 1st. Parker is asking the judge to hold off with any contempt after his law license was recently suspended by the state bar.