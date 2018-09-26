Huntsville murder suspect spotted in south Alabama

CLARKE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office has joined Huntsville police in the search for a murder suspect.
Tiffany Kelley, 29, was found stabbed to death on Green Cove in Huntsville Saturday night. Her body was left in the road and her car was stolen.
Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris identified the suspect as 20-year-old X’zavier Kamontae Scott. Scott was spotted in the victim’s car near his hometown in Clarke County shortly before noon Tuesday, according to the sheriff.
Norris said they were spotted by a citizen, who Scott’s girlfriend reached out toand said her boyfriend had killed someone in Huntsville. Scott then reportedly forced her back into the car and drove off.
Norris said they worked with the Huntsville Police Department to positively connect Scott to Kelley’s murder. He said HPD has been very cooperative and provided evidence linking the murder to Scott.
“It’s all tied together pretty good today,” Norris said.
It is not yet clear what Scott was doing in Huntsville or how he encountered Kelley.
Norris said they got information Tuesday evening that Scott had warrants for interference with custody. The warrants are possibly from Jackson, Alabama and pertain to his girlfriend, who is a juvenile.
Norris said they are investigating if these warrants led him to Huntsville on Saturday.
The manhunt is still underway. The car is a gold/white 2006 Nissan Sentra with plate number 47YC784.
Anyone who sees Scott or the car is asked to call the Huntsville Police Department, Clarke County Sheriff’s Office or 911.
Norris said there is a $2,000 cash reward for information leading to Scott.
