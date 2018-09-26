Heavy Rain and Cooler Temperatures on the Way Today

We’ll have to keep an eye on the speed of the front as it pushes through, because it may stall out over northeast Alabama which would keep some more steady rain in the forecast for Thursday. If it does stall out, then you can expect morning temperatures into the low to mid 60s and afternoon temperatures between 77 to 81 degrees, and more of that steady rain to the east of I-65. If it moves a bit faster, then we might see some upper 50s to start the day and slightly warmer afternoon temps. Overall, things will be a little more pleasant as we close out the week with slightly lower humidity, but overall the pattern will be warmer than normal.