Flash Flood Watch through Thursday evening

FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect until 7:00 PM CDT Thursday. Heavy rainfall has already fallen in parts of the Tennessee Valley and additional rainfall is on the way over the next 24-36 hours.
Creeks, streams and rivers may start to overflow their banks and low-lying areas may soon be flooded along with area roadways. Rain showers will become more scattered in nature as the cold front continue to track west and skies will stay overcast through the evening. More rainfall is expected Thursday with high temperatures only in the middle 70s, rain will begin to taper off by Thursday evening.
Friday will be more seasonal with mostly cloudy skies and high temps in the lower 80s, some isolated to scattered rain showers are expected in the evening. The weekend looks pretty good right now with highs in the middle 80s, very isolated rain showers are possible both Saturday and Sunday.
