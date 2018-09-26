Deadly intersection: ALDOT traffic study warrants stoplight, funding pending

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation North Region spokesperson said the department “anticipates” a traffic light will be installed at the Highway 72 and Burgreen Road intersection in Limestone County.
The department did a traffic count study of the intersection in August after multiple locals spoke to WAFF 48 News about wanting a traffic light.
There are news reports of multiple fatal crashes at the intersection dating back to 2005, with the most recent coming in June.
Department spokesperson Seth Burkett said study showed the intersection met the criteria for a stop light.
The ALDOT is now seeking federal funding, but it comes with a catch.
“We have to coordinate with the feds, and receive approval for what we’re proposing,” he said.
Burkett said the federal government asked ALDOT to evaluate all options at the intersection, not just a traffic light.
As a result, the Burkett said ALDOT is in the process of hiring a consultant to recommend a set of changes “in addition too or in the place of a signal."
Other options include reducing the number of access points to the intersection (business driveways) and/or making the intersection right-turn only.
Burkett said federal funding would cover all changes, and is the best funding source at the moment.
“Our funding situation is not ideal at the current time,” he said.
The timeline of the consultant’s work and federal funding is unclear.
Beverly Smith owns West Main Dance Studios next to the intersection. It has 230 students, from young toddlers to adults.
She said a stop light cannot come soon enough.
“I worry, oh my lord is it one of mine, and I’ve had parents call and say ‘there’s a wreck was it mine?’” she said.
Smith said she tells her family and teenage students to avoid the intersection when possible, but is happy ALDOT is taking steps to put in a traffic light.
“I’m thrilled about it, it would be a blessing for sure, because it’s a worry everyday,” she said.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.