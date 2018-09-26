Boaz man killed in car crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening claimed one life and injured another in Marshall County.
The crash occurred at about 7:20 p.m. on Summerville Road three miles east of Douglas.
Alabama State Troopers say Brandon Lee Paul, 24, of Boaz was injured when the 1997 Nissan Sentra he was driving left Summerville Road, struck a ditch, and overturned. Paul, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected and transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
An unrestrained passenger in Paul’s vehicle was also ejected and transported to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of the injuries is not known.
