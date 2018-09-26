Albertville family rescued from vehicle in flooded roadway

ALBERTVILLE, AL (WAFF) - An Albertville woman and her two children are thankful to be alive after their vehicle was caught in flood waters. Raven Cryar and her two kids were traveling down the road when she says they hydroplaned into flood waters.
At one point Albertville police say they had to close as many as ten roads. Heavy rains hit the city of Guntersville just a couple hours after Albertville was flooded causing several roads to be closed until the water subsided. EMA Director Anita McBurnett says heavy downpours contributed to much of the flash flooding seen in the area.
But it was also dangerous for one family.
Raven Cryar says she was driving her kids to school when her vehicle hydroplaned into the flooded area. Before they knew it she says the car filled with water. Cryar says the doors and windows would not work. She was able to get her one and four-year-olds to the back of the vehicle where they were removed by Albertville police and fire crews.
EMA officials say people should beware of floodwaters when they see them.
“If you see water over the roadway and you’re not sure how deep it is, the saying is turn around, don’t drown. Find another alternate route and go that way,” said McBurnett.
Cryar is happy her family is now safe but that the vehicle is a total loss.
