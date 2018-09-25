Wreath making underway for graves of AL veterans

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Heartfelt efforts are underway in Huntsville to honor local veterans in a special way!
The Wreaths for Veterans organization is preparing to place wreaths on the graves of veterans laid to rest at Maple Hill and Valhalla cemeteries.
Their first event on Tuesday was a bow making workshop at the U.S. Veterans Memorial Museum off Airport Road.
The group will be making close to 1,000 wreaths for fallen and deceased heroes.
“We’re starting to work on the wreaths for our fallen veterans. We’re starting making bows. Almost every year, we have to replace most of the bows,” said Joy Parker, Co-Founder & President of Wreaths for Veterans."So many more of our vets, especially our World War II veterans are leaving us so that means more burials here, more people to remember."
Volunteers are needed.
2018 WREATHS FOR VETERANS SCHEDULE
WREATH FLUFFING & PREPARATION
Dates: October 22-26, 2018 (Monday through Friday)
Time:9:30 a.m. daily
Place: Huntsville City Schools Warehouse
714 Bob Wallace Ave SW
Huntsville Al
The warehouse is located behind the brick City Schools Annex building at the comer of Bob Wallace Ave and L&N Dr.
Please bring gloves, scissors, and wire clippers.
WREATH PLACEMENT
VALHALLA: Date: November 14, 2018 (Wednesday)
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Place: Valhalla Cemetery, Winchester Road
MAPLE Hill: Date: November 15, 2018 (Thursday)
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Place: Maple Hill Cemetery, corner of California and McClung
WREATH PICK UP
VALHALLA:Date: January 8,2019 (Tuesday)
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Place: Valhalla Cemetery
MAPLE HILL: Date: January 9, 2019 (Wednesday)
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Place: Maple Hill Cemetery
A Ceremony will be held on December 15,2018 (Saturday) at 11:00 am at Maple Hill Cemetery.
