UNA limiting graduation tickets

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - The University of North Alabama is limiting the number of guests allowed to attend graduation. Now more than 2500 students have signed an online petition asking the university administration to reconsider.
UNA officials tell WAFF that this six-ticket limit all came about because of the renovation project being done in Flowers Hall. They say these repairs won’t be done in time for the big day, so that leaves graduates without 1,000 seats that were supposed to be for their family and friends.
Graduating nursing student Brandy Bradford says everyone has worked their hardest to get to graduation day. Bradford says it really breaks her heart as she can’t invite all her family and friends.
“It upsets me because I have all kinds of aunts, uncles, grandparents, and cousins. There is one girl in our class whose grandparents are coming from England, and she has six siblings so that takes up all her tickets," says Bradford.
UNA officials says since construction won’t be done in time, there’s no way everyone will make it inside to see the ceremony. Instead, they will have monitors set up throughout the arena streaming live so if you don’t have a ticket for the graduation, you can still watch from home or on campus.
“We will also offer a live stream into Norton Auditorium which will seat 16 hundred people. We will have professional staff on hand to assist our guest. They will still be a part of the ceremony but just about a thousand feet away from the ceremony,” says Ronnie Patterson, UNA Chief Enrollment Officer.
The graduation will be held on December 15.
UNA officials want to ensure students know they are doing everything they can to ensure that this does not happen.
