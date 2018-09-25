Texas Board of Education decides to remove Helen Keller from curriculum

(WAFF) - The Texas Board of Education has decided to remove certain historical figures from their social studies curriculum. One of these being eliminated from required teaching is Alabama’s own Helen Keller.
Director Sue Pilkilton has worked more than 40 years at the museum. She says thousands of people come every year to the shoals just to visit Helen Keller’s birthplace. Pilkilton says she was upset when she heard about the elimination in Texas.
She says Keller showed the world just because you have a disability, you are not prevented from being a part of society. Pilkilton says she has contacted numerous organizations in Texas to help fight to keep Keller as part of the curriculum.
She says Keller deserves to continue to be a part of American history. She says Keller did too much for those with disabilities to just throw it all away.
“She has influenced so many people throughout their life and her work is still being done today. So I was floored," said Pilkilton.
Pilkilton says this elimination is not permanent yet. She says the Texas Board of Education can vote to change their decision in November.
