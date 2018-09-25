State school residents arrested after planning a ‘purge,’ injuring employees

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Four Lubbock State School residents were arrested and charged with aggravated assault, felony criminal mischief and organized crime after they became upset for not getting to go to the Panhandle South Plains Fair, according to a police report.
The police report says 20-year-old Daniel Bundy, 30-year-old Alice Barron, 19-year-old Jacob Woods and 20-year-old Dalton Routon on Monday wanted to go to the fair but were denied. The report says the four decided to start a “purge” because they were upset.
Police were called when the four began damaging property and assaulting other residents and employees. The incident started in the parking lot when two of the four involved began damaging vehicles. They ran off and met up with the other two inside a building on the property. They began breaking furniture and destroying windows and other property in the building. One of them pulled the fire alarm. Employees that tried to stop the four were assaulted with a metal piece of window trim, by throwing a chair, and arming themselves with a 2x4.
They were all charged with aggravated assault, felony criminal mischief and organized crime. Jacob Woods was also charged with a false alarm or report.
The Purge is an American horror franchise consisting of four films: The Purge, The Purge: Anarchy, The Purge: Election Year and The First Purge, and a television series, also bearing the name The Purge. The films are based on a future dystopic America, where all crime is made legal once a year.
