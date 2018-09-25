Report: Huntsville experiencing fast growth in population

(WAFF) - A new report says that the Huntsville and Muscle Shoals areas are among the fastest growing in the state.
The report, from Alabama Political Reporter, says that the Huntsville area has grown from 417,953 people in 2010 to 445,448 people in 2017, which is a growth of 9.07-percent over the time.
The Muscle Shoals area reportedly declined slightly from 147,137 to 147,038 in 2017, which is a .07-percent decline.
The Decatur area also showed a decline, with a population of 151,867 in 2017.
You can read the full report on north Alabama areas, as well as other areas across the state, by clicking here.
Governor Ivey announced an initiative in August encouraging maximum participation from Alabama residents in the upcoming 2020 Census.
Overall in the state, the report says 4,875,000 people lived in Alabama in 2017, up from 4,785,000 in 2010.
