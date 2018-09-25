Registration open for free carpentry course in Athens

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - Residents can now register for a free carpentry course in Limestone County.
The Alabama Homebuilders Foundation partnered with the Limestone County school system to offer the free eight-week course to adults in Athens.
The course will be taught on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. from September 25-November 13 at the Limestone County Career Technical Center in Athens.
Those interested can contact Kory Boling, the Foundation Executive Director, at 1-800-745-4222.
People who successfully complete the course will receive NCCER credits and certification of completion from the Home Builders Association of America.
