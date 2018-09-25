Prosecutors drop charges in 2016 Huntsville murder

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Murder charges have been dropped against a Huntsville man after witnesses stepped forward to stress it was self-defense.
Billy Cardwell’s trial was set to start on Monday at the Madison County Courthouse, but the state tossed out the case.
Cardwell was charged with murder, two counts of assault and felon in possession of firearm in the October 2016 shooting on Evans Avenue in Huntsville that claimed the life of 18-year-old Phillip Montague and left several others wounded.
Chad Morgan with the Morgan Law Firm represents Cardwell and talked about the case now that the district attorney’s office said they don’t wish to proceed any further with prosecution.
“They nolle prossed it after a credible witness came forward and it was proven and shown to them that this was a self defense case,” Morgan explained. “We were given an affidavit a couple of months ago from a possible witness and we went out and interviewed that witness. And that witness led to another witness and to another and so forth of multiple witnesses that we found that backed the story of Mr. Cardwell saying that this was self-defense.”
Cardwell remains in jail on a parole violation based off the now dismissed charges. Morgan said the case illustrates the efforts of defense attorneys to do their homework.
"This is the type of case that illustrates why we do what we do. One person being charged with murder, that’s top of the food chain when it comes to cases. The only one above it is capital murder. If you don’t the investigation done completely to its entirety, things like this could happen," he added.
Prosecutors said they felt it was the appropriate move to make given the evidence they had. It’s still an active investigation, according to Huntsville Police and they are following all leads and any information they get in the case.
