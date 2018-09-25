Lauderdale County sheriff putting together task force to solve jail overcrowding problem

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County sheriff says jail overcrowding has reached a crisis point.
Sheriff Rick Singleton says the current facility can hold 203 inmates, but they continue to have more than 300 hundred inmates, creating a dangerous situation for deputies. Singleton says they must get the funding for a new jail or a federal judge could step in. He says this task force will help figure out the best solution.
He says this task force will consist of county and city leaders, but he says they really need to get citizens of the county on board.
Singleton says they need a new jail to keep offenders off the street. He says getting a new jail means citizens will have to pay for it through property taxes. Singleton says he wants everyone on board to understand why they need this tax.
“We want the task force to look into the problems with the county jail. Let them tour the jail look at it first hand and then discuss what are our options,” said Singleton.
Singleton says the only options the county has is to do nothing or create a funding source to pay for the jail. He says either way the decision is up to the people.
