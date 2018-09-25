Jail records: Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel arrested on assault charge

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel has been booked into the Charleston County jail, according to jail records.
Ravenel was booked at 10:11 a.m. Tuesday morning, records state. He is facing a charge of second degree assault and battery.
He had previously tweeted earlier this year that he was quitting the Bravo reality show. As of August, he was also under investigation for an alleged rape.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details as they become available.
