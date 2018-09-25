Isolated Afternoon Storms Today, Heavy Rain Moves in Wednesday

Good morning! For the zillionth day in a row we are waking up to warm and muggy weather across the Tennessee Valley and that will continue a couple more days this week. Outside of a few isolated showers this morning, we should have an easy commute.
Just like Monday, our afternoon will consist of scattered showers and storms as we see a lot of moisture come in from the Gulf of Mexico. Storms will likely form around or just after noon today and expand through the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rain today, but those that do can expect to see heavy bursts of rain and gusty winds. Where we do see storms, don’t be surprised with a quick quarter to half inch of rain. Temperatures today should stay warm too, climbing back into the mid-80s.
A cold front slides in overnight tonight and that is going to have a big impact on our morning commute Wednesday. That front is expected to move into the Valley during the morning hours on Wednesday and will bring in some soaking heavy rainfall through much of the day on Wednesday. By the end of the week, this system could bring 2 to 4 inches of rain to some spots. This front should help drop temperatures a bit as we see lows into the low 60s and high temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
