Isolated afternoon storms today, heavy rain moves in Wednesday

Just like Monday, our afternoon will consist of scattered showers and storms as we see a lot of moisture come in from the Gulf of Mexico. Storms will likely form around or just after noon today and expand through the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rain today, but those that do can expect to see heavy bursts of rain and gusty winds. Where we do see storms, don’t be surprised with a quick quarter to half inch of rain. Temperatures today should stay warm too, climbing back into the mid-80s.