Huntsville City Schools to host safety forums

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools officials want your input on their safety plans.
The move comes just a week after a second-grader was injured while handling a gun at Blossomwood Elementary.
In a letter Monday night, Superintendent Christie Finley says that beginning next school year, leaders will host school safety engagement forums.
The forums will guide the school system's safety task force.
One of the topics at hand will be clear backpacks in Huntsville schools.
The first meeting is Oct. 16 at Grissom High School.
