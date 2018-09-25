Heavy rainfall likely Wednesday

Widely scattered rain showers and storms will move through the Tennessee Valley this evening, overnight lows will be warm in the lower 70s. Wednesday morning’s commute may be a tough one with heavy rain showers expected to form out in front of an approaching cold front.
Heavy rainfall may limit visibility and cause ponding on the roadways, please allow additional time for your morning commute to work or school. The front will slowly move through north Alabama on Wednesday with rain showers beginning to become more scattered in nature by Wednesday evening, skies will be cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Recent model forecasts are bringing in anywhere from 2” to 4”+ of rainfall for Wednesday, isolated flooding may be possible along with brief gusty winds.
Cooler and drier air will filter in for Thursday with a few lingering rain showers possible Thursday morning. Friday’s high temps will be back in the lower 80s with scattered rain showers possible for Friday evening. The weekend will be mostly dry with highs in the low to middle 80s, rain showers may develop Saturday afternoon and linger through the evening.
