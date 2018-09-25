Heavy rainfall likely Wednesday

Heavy rainfall may limit visibility and cause ponding on the roadways, please allow additional time for your morning commute to work or school. The front will slowly move through north Alabama on Wednesday with rain showers beginning to become more scattered in nature by Wednesday evening, skies will be cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Recent model forecasts are bringing in anywhere from 2” to 4”+ of rainfall for Wednesday, isolated flooding may be possible along with brief gusty winds.