Fight over Confederate symbolism is focus of big debate at UNA

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - The fight over Confederate symbolism is the focus of a big debate at UNA. After being known for more than 50 years as the “Pride of Dixie,” the University of North Alabama Marching Band may be straying from its nickname.
UNA officials tell WAFF 48 News they have formed a panel to discuss the nickname’s use after it was left out during a recent football game against Alabama A&M University, a historically black university.
UNA’s director of the marching band, Lloyd Jones, says he left out the reference “out of respect for A&M’s mission and campus history.”
Several students told WAFF that since the nickname could be upsetting to some people than it shouldn't be used.
Some students tell me the nickname is a reminder of "racism" that doesn't reflect UNA today.
Officials said they have put together a panel of 19 people made up of students, faculty and alumni to help look at the issues surrounding the nickname. They said that group will make recommendations to the university’s administration.
