Family speaks about murdered private investigator; bond set for victim’s wife

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police continue to piece together what appears to be a murder mystery. A husband, father and business owner is dead. And his wife, a local nurse, is in jail charged with his murder.
The victim is private investigator Jim Cappello. On Monday, bond was set for his wife, Marjorie Nicole Cappello, at $100,000.
Cappello’s sister and father sat down with spoke with WAFF 48 News about his life and death.
“It doesn’t make any sense. You can’t make sense of it. There is no sense. It’s horrific. It’s disgusting,” said his sister, Jamie Weast.
She and Jim Cappello Sr, were driving to Huntsville from out of state to lead a search team to find him. Now they’re are planning his funeral.
Marjorie Cappello posted on Facebook that she had last spoken to him Thursday morning. She asked for help looking for him Friday.
Cappello was found dead in their family home in south Huntsville, Saturday.
Weast spoke to him late Wednesday night.
“I called. He answered panicking, anxious. he couldn’t get his words together. But he did say, ‘Jamie, I know you are worried about me,'" she siad. “On Thursday, I texted Nikki to see how he was and she said he woke up fuzzy and is doing well this morning.”
“I tried calling him twice and he didn’t answer,” said Weast.
Weast never spoke to him again.
Weast is a nurse and she knew that her baby brother was suddenly and mysteriously, very ill and needed to get to the hospital.
“It was unusual, unexpected and his symptoms were extreme,” she said.
Both she and her father said Cappello had no medical conditions other than high cholesterol, so his death is an utter shock.
“No one wants to lose your children first, aseptically to something like this. Nothing else matters. The world has just come crashing down on you,” said Jim Cappello Sr.
Answers are few right now, but an autopsy will clear up how he died.
For now, they want to remember how he lived.
“He loved his job. He loved his cars. He loved Ryleigh." said Weast.
Ryleigh is Cappello’s 4-year-old daughter. His father and sister are working with medical professionals to find the right words. to tell her. They are also planning his memorial service for sometime this week in Huntsville.
