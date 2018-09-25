Six injured in two-vehicle wreck in Hazel Green

HAZEL GREEN, AL (WAFF) - Crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle wreck in Hazel Green.
Lt. Donny Shaw says that the wreck, which happened at Butler Road and Buddy Williamson Road, has entrapped two people.
Medflight is on the scene with a second ambulance on the way. A deputy is also on scene helping to direct traffic in the area.
Officers have confirmed that six total people have been injured as a result of the wreck. One of those involved was an infant, one was juvenile, and four were adults.
One car reportedly had four people inside, while the other had two.
We will update this story with more information as we receive it.
