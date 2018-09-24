Warm & Muggy Monday with Showers and Storms Expected, Rainy Week on the Way

Happy Monday! Once again we are battling that muggy air this morning with temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll have to battle more storms this afternoon as well.
While most of the storms this weekend stayed into northwest Alabama and Middle Tennessee, today’s storms will be much more widespread as everyone will have a chance at rain this afternoon. We’ll stay mostly cloudy through the day today, which will help keep temperatures into the mid 80s, but that humidity will still be sky high making it feel like the lower 90s. Storms will develop after lunch time today and move to the northeast. Some locally heavy rain is possible in these storms, but most spots should stay between a quarter to half inch where we do see rain.
The heaviest rainfall this week still looks to come through on Wednesday as a cold front slides in from our northwest. Looking like some heavy rainfall is possible through the morning and afternoon and could have an effect on both the morning and afternoon commutes. That first cold front on Wednesday will bring in the rain, while a weaker secondary front late Thursday and early Friday brings a different airmass bringing in some cooler air for the weekend!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.