Warm & muggy Monday with storms expected

While most of the storms this weekend stayed into northwest Alabama and Middle Tennessee, today’s storms will be much more widespread as everyone will have a chance at rain this afternoon. We’ll stay mostly cloudy through the day today, which will help keep temperatures into the mid 80s, but that humidity will still be sky high making it feel like the lower 90s. Storms will develop after lunch time today and move to the northeast. Some locally heavy rain is possible in these storms, but most spots should stay between a quarter to half inch where we do see rain.