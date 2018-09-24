Tuscumbia man dies in two-vehicle crash

COLBERT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia died as the result of a two-vehicle crash on Monday.
Alabama State Troopers say that the 80-year-old Claude Berry, was killed when the vehicle he was driving crossed in front of a commercial vehicle at the intersection of Gargis Lane and Alabama 20 in Colbert County.
Authorities say that Berry, who they say was not wearing his seat-belt, was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to Helen Keller Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Troopers are continuing to investigate this accident.
