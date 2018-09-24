Tickets on sale for Paul Finebaum event in Huntsville

(WAFF) - Tickets are now on sale for an event in Huntsville featuring television and radio personality Paul Finebaum.
The event is taking place as part of the Huntsville Museum of Art’s “Voice of our Times” series.
Finebaum’s event will take place on November 1 at 7:00 p.m. and will be the first of the 2018-2019 series.
The museum says that member ticket sales are now open and non-member tickets will be available beginning on October 1.
You can find more information on the event and purchase tickets by visiting the museum’s website.
Other speakers in the series will include Andrew Young, Jr. and Nina Campbell.
