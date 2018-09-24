Six Flags is hosting a 30-Hour Coffin Challenge

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Six Flags St. Louis will be celebrating “30 Years of Screams” during the halloween season this year with a 30-Hour Coffin Challenge.
It’s exactly what it sounds like.
Six people will be chosen to spend 30 hours in a coffin, from 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 13 until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 14. There will designated bathroom breaks.
The prize? $300, Two 2019 Gold Season passes, A Fright Fest Prize package including two VIP Haunted House passes, A ticket for two to ride the Freak Train for Freaks Unleashed as well as the handcrafted coffin they spent 30 hours in.
Coffin dwellers are welcome to bring a friend during the Fright Fest operating hours, but must remain alone during the non-operating hours. According to the site, Fright Fest Freaks will be lurking in the darkness.
For those who they can brave 30 hours in a coffin, you have until October 3 to apply.
