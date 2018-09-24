Rain and storm chances continue for the week

Skies will remain mostly cloudy to overcast for the rest of your Monday evening with scattered rain showers and storms continuing through midnight. Overnight low temperatures will be rather warm in the lower 70s with patchy fog likely in areas that have seen decent rainfall.
A stationary front stays draped over the Tennessee Valley Tuesday and will bring additional rain and storm chances, although coverage will not be as widespread as Monday. Our best chances of rainfall will start Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon as a cold front makes its way through the Tennessee Valley. With the abundance of moisture we available, rainfall totals through Friday night can be between 2” to 4”+.
Cooler temperatures will follow the front with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s by week’s end. Next weekend looks to be mostly dry with highs in the lower to middle 80s.
