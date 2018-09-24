Operation Homefront accepting nominations for Military Child of the Year

(WAFF) - Operation Homefront is accepting nominations for Military Child of the Year and applicatiosn for the Military Child of the Year Award for Innovation.
The organization is a national nonprofit that supports military families.
The innovation award goes to a child who has designed solution to address a local, regional or global challenge.
"Operation Homefront’s Military Child of the Year Awards recognize the extraordinary young people in military families who serve alongside their parents and excel while facing the pressures and uncertainties associated with military life,” said Brigadier General John I. Pray Jr., President and CEO of Operation Homefront.
To find more details on the awards and to nominate a child, visit their website.
All seven recipients of the Military Child of the Year Awards will be flown with a parent or guardian to Washington, D.C. to be recognized at the April 18 gala, where they will receive $10,000 each and a laptop computer.
The innovation award recipient will receive business expertise to help bring their solution to market.
