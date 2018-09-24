NW Alabama airport receives grant for airport development, runway safety

COLBERT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Northwest Alabama Regional Airport has just received a $5.9 million-dollar grant from the Federal Aviation Administration for airport development and runway safety.
Officials from the airport say this grant will help fix the runway markers, replace landing signs, and distance remaining signs for the pilots that are landing the planes.
Airport officials tell WAFF this will make flights safer for the pilot and the passengers.
“The rehabilitation of the runway 1129 is going to promote pilot safety and just enable Northwest Alabama Regional Airport to remain a critical mode of transport to other larger hubs in the South and the rest of the United States.” said Presely Price, Media Associate for the airport.
The repairs to the airways will begin in spring of 2019.
Airport officials say the reconstruction of the runway will not impact any of the flights.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.