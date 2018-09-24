New technology in Huntsville making it easier to diagnose Prostate Cancer

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Tennessee Valley urologists now have a new tool to diagnose Prostate Cancer.
Urology Specialists and North Alabama Urology in Huntsville teamed up to bring in the UroNav system.
The technology combines MRI and Ultrasound screenings during a biopsy, giving urologists a clearer view of potentially cancerous masses.
Dr. Michael Brown of Urology Specialists said as a result, the new tech can reduce the number of invasive biopsies needed when testing for for Prostate Cancer.
“It is very good at targeting the more aggressive cancers, which are the cancers more serious to the patient,” he said.
Brown said there are some Prostate Cancer growths that do not require immediate action or removal, and the new machine helps filter those out.
That saves doctors and patients time attempting to treat less serious growths.
However, Brown said it is very important to discuss Prostate health with a doctor.
The American Cancer Society estimates one in nine men will be diagnosed with Prostate Cancer in his life, and there will be roughly 160,000 new cases of Prostate Cancer in 2018.
Chris Bramon said he was diagnosed with Prostate Cancer seven years ago, and underwent a series of yearly biopsies and MRI’s.
“You’re wide awake, and it’s just very very uncomfortable, that’s the only way I can put it, it’s just really uncomfortable,” he said.
Bramon said doctors monitored his Prostate until the cancer grew worse, then he had the organ removed.
He said he supports anything that would make the process smoother.
“If it’s anything that you can do easily, and simply and get a better view of it, man I’m all for it,” he said.
He said he’s cancer-negative, and encourages men to talk to doctors about their Prostates.
