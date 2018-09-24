Motorcycle crash leaves one dead in Decatur

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - Authorities have a identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash in Decatur.
The Decatur Police Department says that they received a call of a crash with injuries on Sunday just before 5 p.m at the intersection of Simmons Drive and Puckett Avenue.
After arriving on scene, officials determined that it was single-motorcycle crash with only one rider, who was unresponsive.
The police department has identified that rider as 28-year-old Cody Lee Morgan, of Decatur. He was later pronounced dead at the Parkway Campus of the Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Authorities are still investigating this crash.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.