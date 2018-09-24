Man finds baby crawling across busy street

LAKEWOOD, NJ (RNN) – Cory Cannon was on his way to work over the weekend when saw something in the road.
He couldn’t believe his eyes. Crawling across the street was a baby. Cannon snapped a picture that’s quickly become a social media talking point.
“I thought it was a toy or something until she moved,” he told the Asbury Park Press. “I used my work vehicle to slow down traffic behind me and took the pic as I was exiting the vehicle and halting oncoming cars.”
A neighbor returned the baby to her home as Cannon followed along. He said he contacted the Lakewood police and gave them the address.
Cannon told the newspaper that he was shocked by the whole ordeal. He’s the father of a 4-month-old girl.
“I couldn’t wait to see my daughter and give her a big bear hug,” he said.
In his Facebook post, Cannon continued (Warning: Post contains graphic language)
“I thought about (sic) MyBabyGirl and wanted to whip this dude’s (expletive) for being so negligent, some people don’t deserve to have kids,” he said.
Cannon’s Facebook post has generated hundreds of comments, many praising him, but others criticizing him for stopping to snap the photos. The pictures have been shared thousands of times on social media.
It’s unclear if anyone has been charged in connection with the incident, the Asbury Park Press reported.
