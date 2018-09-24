“Lions Under the Lights” event set to be held at UNA

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - A unique dinner event will be held at the University of North Alabama on Friday.
The event, being held by the university’s Alumni Association, will begin at 6 p.m., according to our news partners at the Times Daily.
The event will feature food served on pottery handmade by art students at the school.
Seating must be reserved in advance. You can reserve seats on UNA’s website.
The event is being held as a fundraiser for the alumni association.
