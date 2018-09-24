Lack of bond may be issue in Marshall County Sheriff’s Office theft investigation

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Alabama’s State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a theft of money from inside the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
The issue is a lack of bonds. Bonds are usually placed on people who handle money for governmental office. The concern here is that there may not have been one in this case.
Officials with the Marshall County Commission say they discovered the lack of employee bonds about two weeks ago with employees in the sheriff's office and the Marshall County Park.
The commission is expected to address the issue when they meet on Wednesday.
Chairman James Hutcheson says it only costs a couple hundred dollars a year for employee bonds but that it acts as insurance for the county in case of employee theft.
“It has the potential to cause the county a liability to the county. The county can be held liable. That’s the reason I feel like that they should be bonded. Any department that handles funds should be bonded, that receives funds in should be bonded,” said Hutcheson.
Hutcheson says the bonds could be quickly added after Wednesday’s meeting if approved but admits it won’t be retroactive to the current theft investigation.
