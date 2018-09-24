Irondale PD searching for man suspected of killing missing motel owners

IRONDALE, AL (WBRC) - Police are searching for man connected with the disappearance of two motel owners who are now feared dead.
Police looking for Steven Richard Mulkey, a maintenance worker at the Siesta Motel on Crestwood Boulevard. Mulkey is a 27-year-old white male, described as being 6--feet, one-inch tall, 164-pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
The owners are in their late-70s. Investigators say they found blood around the motel’s office and the safe was missing. Mulkey was caught on video entering the office and assaulting the owners on Sept. 16. The Siesta Hotel has been closed since January.
Officers discovered their car at the USA Economy Lodge on Friday, Sept. 21, where Mulkey had been staying on and off.
Investigators working to issue warrants for Mulkey’s arrest. State, local and federal officials are assisting with the search.
If you have any information on Mulkey’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Irondale police at 205-956-5990.
