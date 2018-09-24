Hundreds without power in Hazel Green

HAZEL GREEN, AL (WAFF) - A power outage in Madison County is affecting a wide range of residents.
Huntsville Utilities reports that the outage stretches from the Hazel Green/Walnut Grove area from the Tennessee State line to Stegers Road and from Highway 231/431 to Butler Road. They also say that around 1,200 to 1,300 customers are currently without power.
Crews have been dispatched and are working to restore power.
There is no word yet on what caused the outage.
