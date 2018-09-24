Health benefits from eggs depends on person

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - We often hear that we shouldn't eat eggs because they're high in cholesterol, but they're also high in protein.
So, are eggs good or bad?
Eggs are rich in selenium, vitamins, zinc, iron but the yolks contain fat and cholesterol.
Family physician Dr. Christine Le says more people should eat them, except people with heart problems, strokes and high cholesterol
"Eggs may not be the biggest culprit for heart disease that we originally thought," said Dr. Le.
She says the real problem is what you’re eating the eggs with.
“Salty foods, and starches, seem to give people a much higher risk of heart disease than we ever thought,” said Dr. Le.
A few slices of bacon will have you on your way to exceeding the daily allotment of sodium, which can be a big concern for people with high blood pressure.
Waffles or white bread toast can contribute to the risk of diabetes which can lead to heart attacks and strokes.
“Unfortunately one in four Americans is diabetic," said Le. "So, a lot of the refined starches, meaning white toast or waffles, actually could cause their sugars to get higher so that may be less healthy for them than the eggs.”
While the entire egg is fine for healthy people to consume daily, more than half the protein of an egg is found in the egg white along with Vitamin B2 and lower amounts of fat and cholesterol than the yolk.
So, Dr. Le says you can even eat two egg whites per day, every day, to get good benefits.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.