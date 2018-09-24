Clinic giving free flu shots to Huntsville residents

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Employees at the downtown Huntsville Library hope to see a lot of people attend their annual Flu Shot Clinic, which is taking place Tuesday, September 25th from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
"With the public library being such a central location here in downtown, we wanted to have a spot and time to offer this service," said Connie Chow, library branch manager.
Nurses at the Madison County Health Department hope you'll take advantage of the Flu Shot Clinic, because people often underestimate the effects of the flu.
“In the past, there have been some schools that have been shut down for the flu epidemic. What I want people to know is, the flu is not just the common cold. It’s a contagious illness that can be spread through coughing or sneezing or just surface contact,” said Shelbrina Lomax.
Event organizers say all you need to bring to get your flu shot is your insurance card, but if you don’t have insurance, don’t let that stop you from showing up to get your flu shot. You can still get one for free.
"If you do have health insurance we would like you to bring your health insurance card. However, if you don't have health insurance you can still get a flu shot for free. They will have vouchers for you to fill out as well," said Connie Chow.
“We do encourage you to get the flu shot as early as 6 months of age, as old as 70 years old. The older you are, the more at risk you are for certain conditions, so we do encourage the flu shot," said Shelbrina Lomax.
The nurses we talked with also say it’s impossible to get the flu, by getting the flu shot, so there aren’t many excuses.
If you can’t make it to the Flu Shot Clinic at the library, you can also attend other flu shot clinics.
- October 2nd - Shed location at 3457 Moore Mills Road, New Market (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
- October 4th - Monrovia Community Center at 254 Allen Drake Road (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
- October 16th - Madison City Hall at 100 Hughes Road, Madison (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
- October 17th - Harrison Wellness Center at 6156 Pulaski Pike, Huntsville (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
- October 23rd - Huntsville Police South Precinct at 7900 Bailey Cove Road (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
- October 26th - Madison County Health Department at 301 Max Luther Drive (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.