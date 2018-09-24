Court records reveal Woodville murder victim identity and manner of death

WOODVILLE, AL (WAFF) - New details on the murder of a Madison county man whose body was found in a hole in Woodville.
According to court documents, the victim in the case was shot with a handgun.
31 year old Brandon Blaine Berry is currently held in the Jackson County Jail on first degree murder and kidnapping charges. Although sheriff’s officials are waiting on a positive identification from the state department of forensic sciences, the victim is being identified in court records as David Christen Lorenzo Rivamonte.
Sheriff’s officials discovered a body located on Jackson County Road 86 in Woodville on September 14th. But according to court records, it cites the murder having taken place between September 6 and September 7th.
Sheriff’s officials had said they believed the victim to be part of a missing persons investigation. Berry is being held in the Jackson County Jail on just over 225-thousand dollars bond.
