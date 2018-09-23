12th case of West Nile confirmed in Mobile County

(WAFF) - Mobile County has confirmed its 12th case of West Nile virus this year.
The first case was reported in August.
County Health Officials say you should assume there are mosquitoes carrying the disease wherever you live.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) says that you can take certain steps to avoid getting diseases from mosquitoes, such as wearing loose-fitting clothing and installing or repairing screens on windows and doors.
A full list of preventative measures can be found on ADPH’s website.
Health officials also say most mosquitoes are out during dusk and dawn.
